Jim Elieff

Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Obituary
Jim Elieff

LOWELL, IN - Jim Elieff 85, of Lowell, IN, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Nick (Nancy), Ivan, William, Maria; grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Bretzinger, Ashley (Anthony) Termini, Kaitlyn, Nick Jr. (Anita), Blake, Tabitha, Logan, Coby; great grandchildren, Madison, Brooke, Keylan, Savannah, Joshua, Ethan, Bentley and Vayda; nephew, Mitko; great niece and nephew, Michael and Silviya (Adam) Stout; great great nieces, Amelie, Stella.

Jim retired from the Carpenters Union Local 1005, an Army veteran,enjoyed going to George's Restaurant and working with tractors on his land. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Visitation, Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Cremation following services. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on June 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
