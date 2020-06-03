Jim Medwetz
Jim Medwetz IN LOVING MEMORY OF JIM MEDWETZ ON HIS 9TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We do not need a special day to bring you to mind. The day we do not think of you is very hard to find. They say time heals all sorrow and helps us too forget; but time so far has only proved how much we miss you yet. God gave us strength to bear it and courage to take the blow. But what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. Thinking of you always and loving you forever. Mom, Dad, Lynn, Joe, Dana, Jimmy, Amber, Nieces and Nephews

Published in The Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
