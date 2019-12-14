Jim Palmer

VALPARAISO, IN - Jim Palmer, age 70, of Valparaiso, passed away on December 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Janet; daughters Jeanette (Jason) Latta, Lynnette (Ron) Potter; rrandchildren Shelby, Cody, Erik, and Alexa.

Survived by his father, Ralph Heavilin. Jim was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Hollis and Florene Palmer, brother Joe Palmer.

After retirement, Jim worked for Philips Ace Hardware, he was an avid coin collector and he enjoyed spending time with his Grandkids. He will be remembered as helpful and generous, always offering his time to others in need.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION SERVICES.