Jim "Bart" R. Bartoszek

HIGHLAND, IN - Jim "Bart" R. Bartoszek, age 68 of Highland, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Antoinette "Toni" (nee Kowalski); sisters, Kathy (Tom) Calvin and Milli (Joe) DesCamp; sister in law, Ruth (late, Steve) Bartoszek; brother in law, Bernard (Diane) Kowalski; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Katherine Bartoszek.

Jim was a 1969 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and then graduated from Purdue University. He was retired and the former owner of Bart's Trucking. He was an avid golfer and a fan of the Chicago White Sox. Jim was a member and trustee for Highland Elks Lodge #981.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM–8:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Elk Service. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 directly at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Stephen Kosinski officiating. Jim will lie in state at the church Thursday morning from 9:30 AM until time of service and be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com