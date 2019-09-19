Jimmy G. McMahan, Sr.

WANATAH, IN - Jimmy G. McMahan, Sr., 90 of Wanatah, passed away Tuesday, Spetember 17, 2019. He was born December 25, 1928 in LaCrosse to Elmo and Reba (Bruder) McMahan. Jimmy retired after 66 years as a truck driver. He was a member of LaCrosse United Methodist Church and the Moose Lodge of Knox. Jimmy loved spending time with his family.

On March 20, 1948 in LaPorte, Jimmy married Betty I. Bailey who preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by their children, Jimmy (Kathy) McMahan, Jr., Kenneth (Kris) McMahan, Susie (Charles) Mack, Gary (Jansie) McMahan, and Brenda (David) Wolf; 19 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and sister, Joyce LaFond. He was also preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jimmy G McMahan III; great grandson, Elijah Moore; and siblings, Patricia, Jess, Ronald, and Dennis.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah with a service beginning at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.