Guest Book
  • "To Johnny, Birl (Lucy) and the rest of the family. My..."
    - Jeannie M. Wash-Coleman
  • "I'm very sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one. One..."
    - T M
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
Obituary
Jimmy Isbell

HAMMOND, IN - Jimmy Isbell age 60, of Hammond formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survivors one daughter, Tasia Isbell; two brothers, Birl (Lucy) Isbell, Sr., and Johnny Isbell; five sisters, Augusta Spencer, Linda Jackson, Brenda Isbell, Carol Isbell and Michelle Isbell; loving and devoted fiancee Barbara Reedus and her daughter, Ronisha Parker; special pet, Chi Chi and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Doretha and Birl Isbell, Sr.

Funeral services wlll be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Minister Mary Yvonne Freeman, officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Chapter Invisible rites beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Jimmy was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School and Indiana University in Bloomington. He worked at the Lake County Division of Family & Children Services for 20 years and was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Isbell family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on Jan. 31, 2020
