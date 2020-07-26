Jimmy Oscar Watkins

CROWN POINT, IN - Jimmy Oscar Watkins of Crown Point, Indiana passed away on July 21, 2020, at age 77. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole Watkins (Mayer); brother, Bobby Joe (Florence); and sister, Billie Faye; his daughter, and sons; Shannon (Clint), John (Stephanie), and Michael (Kendyl). He was adored by his grandchildren: Lucas, Gillian, and Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Maggie (Malone) and sister, Pat. Jim was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Jim was born on August 30, 1942, in Fort Smith Arkansas. He graduated from Sullivan High School and Indiana State University. He served in the United States Army and was a proud member of AmVets Post 15 Cedar Lake Indiana.

Jim loved cooking for his friends and family, ham and beans and chili were favorites. He retired from Inland Steel in 2005 and was an avid White Sox fan. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com