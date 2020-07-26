1/
Jimmy Oscar Watkins
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmy Oscar Watkins

CROWN POINT, IN - Jimmy Oscar Watkins of Crown Point, Indiana passed away on July 21, 2020, at age 77. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole Watkins (Mayer); brother, Bobby Joe (Florence); and sister, Billie Faye; his daughter, and sons; Shannon (Clint), John (Stephanie), and Michael (Kendyl). He was adored by his grandchildren: Lucas, Gillian, and Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Maggie (Malone) and sister, Pat. Jim was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Jim was born on August 30, 1942, in Fort Smith Arkansas. He graduated from Sullivan High School and Indiana State University. He served in the United States Army and was a proud member of AmVets Post 15 Cedar Lake Indiana.

Jim loved cooking for his friends and family, ham and beans and chili were favorites. He retired from Inland Steel in 2005 and was an avid White Sox fan. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved