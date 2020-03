Jimmy Salatas

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY BELOVED SON, JIMMY SALATAS ON HIS 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 6/20/1964-3/8/2010 Today recalls the memory of a loved one gone to rest and those who think of him today are those who loved him best. The flowers I lay upon his grave may wither and decay but the love for him who lies beneath will never fade away.

Loving you always and forgetting you never, Mom