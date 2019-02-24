Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Stamey.

Jimmy Stamey

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jimmy Stamey of Schererville, IN formerly of Cleveland, TN. Jimmy Stamey age 87 of Schererville, IN formerly of Cleveland, TN, passed away February 18, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Amelia, daughter Jennifer (Bill) Harder, two grandchildren Brenda and Sean Harder. He was a sixty year member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Union Local 697. Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Private family services were held.

Memorial donations may be made to the family for Brenda and Sean's education fund. CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

www.chapellawnfuneralhome.com