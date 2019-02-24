Jimmy Stamey

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Stamey.

Jimmy Stamey

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jimmy Stamey of Schererville, IN formerly of Cleveland, TN. Jimmy Stamey age 87 of Schererville, IN formerly of Cleveland, TN, passed away February 18, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Amelia, daughter Jennifer (Bill) Harder, two grandchildren Brenda and Sean Harder. He was a sixty year member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Union Local 697. Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Private family services were held.

Memorial donations may be made to the family for Brenda and Sean's education fund. CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

www.chapellawnfuneralhome.com


logo
Published in The Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue | Crown Point, IN 46307 | (219) 365-9554
Send Flowers
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Crown Point, IN   (219) 365-9554
funeral home direction icon