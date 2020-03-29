Jo Ann Chandler (nee Moore)

HIGHLAND, IN - Jo Ann Chandler (nee Moore), 83, of Highland, IN passed away at her home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Jeffersonville, IN, she was preceded in death by husband Jerome ("Jerry") N. Chandler, her father William Moore, mother Nora Hendricks, stepfather Ed Hendricks, and grandson Chad Rankin.

She was a long-time resident of Highland, and retired from teaching in the Griffith (IN) Public School System in 1995 after 25 years of service to young people. She taught at both Franklin and Wadsworth Elementary Schools, and many had "Mrs. Chandler" for 6th grade. Jo Ann was herself a graduate of Jeffersonville High School, Indiana University, where she studied Music and Education, and Purdue University, where she earned her Masters in Education.

Jo Ann is survived by three children, F. William (MaryLynn, nee Tombers) Chandler of Batavia, IL, Jeri Ann (Robert) Rankin of Westerville, OH, and Les Chandler of Chicago, IL. She leaves eight grandchildren, Brian Chandler, Stacey Hagen, Ben Chandler, Will Chandler, Marc Rankin, Chandler Rankin, Madison Chandler, and Jack Chandler, as well as two great-grandchildren. Her brother, Tom (Jessie) Moore, of Brandenburg, KY also survives, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Jo Ann was a very active participant in community. She sang as a member of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Choir and was a past board member, officer, and President of WANISS, the Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony. Jo Ann served on the Lake Shore Community Concerts Board, and was a long-time member of the Northwest Indiana Community Art Associates. She took very active roles with the Tri Kappa philanthropic sorority, where she was a member, local chapter officer, and State President. She was also a Past President of the St. Mary's Hospital Guild, and a Past Treasurer of the Lake County Retired Teachers Association (LCRTA).

In leisure, Jo Ann enjoyed golf, Indiana University basketball, and the Chicago Cubs, often taking summer trips with her children up to Wrigley Field for ball games. She enjoyed traveling around the world in her retirement with late husband, Jerry, and was always ready for a good camping or fishing trip. Jo Ann also enjoyed family outings to her beloved Churchill Downs in Louisville almost annually.

In Memoriam, a celebration of Jo Ann's life will be held at later dates in both her hometown of Jeffersonville, and in Northwest Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in Jo Ann's honor be made to the Indiana University Foundation, P.O. Box 500, Bloomington, IN 47402, designated for the Jacobs School of Music or the School of Education, or at https://www.myiu.org/one-time-gift, with the same designations.

