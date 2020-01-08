Jo Ann Paynter (nee Jerzyk)

LOWELL, IN - Jo Ann Paynter (nee Jerzyk), age 63, of Lowell, passed away January 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard; mother, Virginia Jerzyk; brother, Edward Jerzyk; lifelong friends, Jayne Sullivan and Kenneth Wilcox. Preceded in death by her father, Joseph Jerzyk.

Visitation, Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM with Memorial Service following at 5:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. Cremation will precede services. www.sheetsfuneral.com