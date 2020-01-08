Jo Ann (Jerzyk) Paynter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann (Jerzyk) Paynter.
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jo Ann Paynter (nee Jerzyk)

LOWELL, IN - Jo Ann Paynter (nee Jerzyk), age 63, of Lowell, passed away January 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard; mother, Virginia Jerzyk; brother, Edward Jerzyk; lifelong friends, Jayne Sullivan and Kenneth Wilcox. Preceded in death by her father, Joseph Jerzyk.

Visitation, Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM with Memorial Service following at 5:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. Cremation will precede services. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon