Jo Anne (Ellis) Nowlin

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jo Anne (Ellis) Nowlin, 67, of South Bend and formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, June 10. Born June 30, 1951 in Valparaiso, Jo graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1969 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Masters of Education both from Purdue University.

She taught at Hobart Middle School for more than 20 years and was an active Girl Scout Leader before that. Jo was a proud and loving mother and grandmother. She had a passion for reading and enjoyed watching sports, crocheting and playing spider solitaire.

Jo was preceded in death by mother Patricia (Dick) Ellis, father Joseph Ellis, infant son Michael Nowlin, brother Charles Ellis, grandson Andrew Smith, and partner William Smith.

She is survived by brothers Joseph (Mo) Ellis, Curt Ellis, and PJ Ellis; sister-in-law Pam Ellis; daughters Brenda Nowlin, Becky (Jon) Roberts, and Beth (Matt) Smith; grandchildren Genevieve Nowlin; Max and Ben Roberts; and Isaac, Charles, Anastasia, Veronica, George and soon-to-be bundle of joy Smith; dear friend Wes Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Both will be held at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jo's memory to St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center in Valparaiso, IN.