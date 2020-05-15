Jo Anne Sharkey
Jo Anne Sharkey Jo Anne Sharkey age 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tom; sister, Sandra Trueblood; children, Tom (Marla), John (Holly), Mike (Peggy), Kathy (George) Chelovich, Karen Delzell, Chuck (Karen), Paul (Patricia), Susan, Margaret (Dan) Hamm, Laura (Mark) Berberian; 27 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. Jo Anne was preceded in death byher parents, John and Genevieve (Wood) Taylor; sisters, Mary Frahm and Nada Robinson; brother, Jack Taylor; son-in-law, Jim Delzell; grandson, Joshua Paul Sharkey. Jo Anne was born in Lowell, IN on January 5, 1930. Shewas a 1948 Lowell High School graduate. Jo Anne and Tom were married in Lowell on October 16, 1948. In the midst of raising her young family, Jo Anne began hercollegiate education. She received an undergraduate degree from Indiana University Northwest and a master's degree from Indiana State University. She taught at Lake Prairie Elementary School in Lowell for 22 years until her retirement. Jo Anne was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Lowell. Due to pandemic restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to SHEETS FUNERAL & CREAMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Published in The Times on May 15, 2020.
