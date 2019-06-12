Jo Harrell (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO
80014
(303)-745-4418
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty Funeral Home
11150 East Dartmouth Ave
Aurora, CO
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty Funeral Home
11150 East Dartmouth Ave
Aurora, CO
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Horan & McConaty's HeartLight Reception Hall
11150 East Dartmouth Ave
Aurora, CO
Obituary
Jo Harrell

DENVER, CO -

Jo Harrell, 67 of Denver, passed away June 4, 2019. She was born to her parents Thelma Jo Weller and Clarence Weller on January 3, 1952. Jo is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband David A. Harrell.

She is survived by children: Scott Harrell, Brie Harrell, Amy Harrell and Ashley (Justin) Cole, grandchildren: Kyra, Kelii, Anthony, Sara Jayde, Konghen, Lhotse, Salem, Harley, Quinn, Parker, Binx, Cobe, Charles and brother: John Weller.

Jo spent many years as a bookkeeper as well as volunteering with the American Red Cross. Jo shared a compassion for music with her children that has continued to live on. She loved animals, especially her French Bulldog Harley. Most importantly, she adored spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In honor of Jo Harrell, a Visitation will be held 10:00am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at HORAN & McCONATY FUNERAL HOME (11150 East Dartmouth Ave, Aurora, CO 80014), Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Reception, 12:00 p.m. at Horan & McConaty's HeartLight Reception Hall. Please give your condolences to the Harrell family.
Published in The Times on June 12, 2019
Funeral Home Details