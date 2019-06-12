Jo Harrell

DENVER, CO -

Jo Harrell, 67 of Denver, passed away June 4, 2019. She was born to her parents Thelma Jo Weller and Clarence Weller on January 3, 1952. Jo is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband David A. Harrell.

She is survived by children: Scott Harrell, Brie Harrell, Amy Harrell and Ashley (Justin) Cole, grandchildren: Kyra, Kelii, Anthony, Sara Jayde, Konghen, Lhotse, Salem, Harley, Quinn, Parker, Binx, Cobe, Charles and brother: John Weller.

Jo spent many years as a bookkeeper as well as volunteering with the American Red Cross. Jo shared a compassion for music with her children that has continued to live on. She loved animals, especially her French Bulldog Harley. Most importantly, she adored spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In honor of Jo Harrell, a Visitation will be held 10:00am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at HORAN & McCONATY FUNERAL HOME (11150 East Dartmouth Ave, Aurora, CO 80014), Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Reception, 12:00 p.m. at Horan & McConaty's HeartLight Reception Hall. Please give your condolences to the Harrell family.