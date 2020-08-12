1/
JOAN A. SWANSON
1930 - 2020
Joan A. Swanson

VALPARAISO, IN - Joan A. Swanson, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born August 31, 1930 in Chicago, IL to James Marcus and Julia (Helquist) Aurelius. Joan grew up in Blue Island, IL where she married Gene L. Swanson on November 29, 1947. In 1954, Joan and Gene moved to Valparaiso.

Joan enjoyed sharing a partnership with Gertrude Anderson in ownership of the Potpourri Antique Shop and retired after 15 years. She was active in Delta Theta Tau and PEO Chapter J. Joan was a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, where she was active in Ruth Circle. She also volunteered with the Porter Memorial Hospital Guild. Joan and Gene retired to Port Charlotte, FL in 1982. After 38 years, Joan returned to Valparaiso in November of 2019. She loved life wherever she lived!

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Gene in 1996. She is survived by her daughters: Leslie (John) Bailey of Houston, TX, Linnea Berger of Port Charlotte, FL, and Mara (John) Becking of Chesterton; granddaughters: Chelsea Berger and Julie Dunscomb; great grandchildren: Connor, Tyler, Spencer, and Gracie; niece, Julia Wolfe; and special friend, Amy Krueger. Joan was also preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Tom Berger; brother, Rev. Marcus Aurelius; and special friend; Don Krueger.

The family deeply appreciates the staff at Pines Village and Dunes Hospice for their loving care.

Private Services were held with burial at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 11, 2020
