Joan Andreotti
Joan Andreotti

CEDAR LAKE, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Andreotti, a resident of Cedar Lake, announces her passing on August 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her granddaughter Krysta Destiny Mudd; grandson Willard Eric Mudd; great grandson Jacob Leroy Mudd; daughter-in-law Betty Andreotti; sister Carolyn (Robert) Wiley; brother Ronald Logsdon; sister Jean (AV) Ballenger; brother Jerry Logsdon, and longtime friend Raymond Dejnowski. Joan was predeceased in death by her loving husband Caesar Andreotti and son Willard L. Mudd. Joan was born in Kentucky and raised in Oakland City, IN before marrying and moving to Hammond, IN. She was a graduate of Hammond Business College and worked at Western & Southern Life Insurance Company as a Supervisor for many years. Both Joan and her husband Caesar received many awards from the Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce for their outstanding civic achievements in enhancing and beautifying the appearance of Cedar Lake by purchasing and rehabbing many homes.

Private services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point for immediate family and dearest friends on Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Social distancing and mask required. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area preferred. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, Cedar Lake. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.




Published in The Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE for immediate family and dearest friends -- Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel & Crematory
9931 Lincoln Plaza Way
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
(219) 374-9300
