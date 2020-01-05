Joan Ann Kelly

11 September 1944 -

8 January 2019

Remembering Joanne on the 1st Anniversary of her passing.

Loving wife of the late, Edward Kelly (1943-2000), Beloved sister of John Yatczyshyn. Dear friend to many. We profoundly miss her with each sunset gone by. Her stunning beauty and lasting presence will never be forgotten. Angels in heaven welcomed her home. At peace, she now rests among the revered Saints, in the House of the Lord. We were watchful in her final days, bringing her comfort and hope. With loving care we watched over her, bestowing protection from all evil. She was relieved of her suffering while maintaining her dignity, her smiles were many. We loved her so as she will never be forgotten. The bond we shared will never be broken. May our tears wash away the anguish of our loss. May her memory be eternal.