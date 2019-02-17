Joan Beverly Ferguson (nee Dunne)

HIGHLAND, IN - Joan Beverly Ferguson (nee Dunne) age 89 of Highland, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born February 9, 1930. She was the loving mother of Deborah Ferguson. Cherished aunt of Maureen Milkevitch, Charles Milkevitch and dear friend of Chris Stoetter-Hager. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry Ferguson, loving son Richard Ferguson, parents and sister Helen Milkevitch. Funeral services for Joan will be private. Joan will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Joan retired from Alliance Pharmaceutical. She was a great animal lover and supported numerous animal welfare organizations. Joan truly mourned the loss of her dog Samantha. Joan was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to Best Buddies Pet Pantry, Chesterton, IN or Hospice of the Calumet Area, Munster, IN. www.schroederlauer.com