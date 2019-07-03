Joan Bukovac

Guest Book
Service Information
Obituary
Joan Bukovac

VALPARAISO, IN - Joan Bukovac 79, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully with a smile on her face, Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Edward (Lindsey), Bridget (Jeff) Baird; grandchildren, David, Emelyn and Noah; Butch Bukovac and pup, Jameson. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy McCoy; sister, Dorothy Anne Fertig; infant sibling. Joan was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, active in 4-H for 35 years and member of Luci's Ladies. She retired as an operating room nurse of over 40 years.

Visitation, Friday July 5, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Lowell, IN. Joan was an avid animal lover, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to BARC-Begin Again Rescue Co. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on July 3, 2019
