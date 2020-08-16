1/1
Joan C. Babincsak
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan C. Babincsak

PLAINFIELD, IL - Joan C. Babincsak, 85, of Plainfield, IL (formerly Crown Point, IN), passed away on August 11, 2020. She was born to Al and Kathleen (nee O'Keefe) Becker on February 15, 1935 in Gary, IN.

Joan is survived by, her husband of over 60 years, William "Bill" Babincsak, and children: Linda (Mike) Burke, Mark (Maureen) Babincsak and Renee (David) Samburg. She leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, John Babincsak.

Joan grew up in Cedar Lake, IN and graduated from Crown Point High School. After school she went on to become a nurse's aide and found pleasure in helping the homebound and the ill. She also sold Avon products and loved to cook. Joan taught Sunday school for many years and loved to spend time with her family.

Visitation: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 3:00-6:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL. Due to current health guidelines only 50 individuals are allowed at any given time during the visitation hours and CDC guidelines must be followed.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. A private burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
She was an awesome aunt and an awesome person. She loved the Lord and prayed for family all the time. I loved sitting and talking to her about anything and everything. She is now with our other family members and in no pain. She will be truly missed. I love love aunt Joanie! Rest in Paradise!
Jennifer Hutton
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved