Joan C. Sopko

HOBART, IN - Joan C. Sopko, age 72, of Hobart, passed away April 24, 2019. She was retired from Nipsco after 28 years of service. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Sopko; parents, John Thyne and Louise Benton.

She is survived by her children,Troy Bernoska, Tracy Noldin, Kim (Phil) Pall, Sherri (Dan) Djordievich; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kenny, and Jessica Bernoska, Rhyan and Jake Noldin, Samantha (Nick) Sheptac, Jennifer Flanders and Victoria Flanders, Alexzandra Dziubla, and Nathaniel Djordjevich; five great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Mary) Thyen.

Visitation for Joan will take place Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at BURNS (HOBART). www.burnsfuneral.com