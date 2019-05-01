Joan C. Sopko (1946 - 2019)
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Joan C. Sopko

HOBART, IN - Joan C. Sopko, age 72, of Hobart, passed away April 24, 2019. She was retired from Nipsco after 28 years of service. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Sopko; parents, John Thyne and Louise Benton.

She is survived by her children,Troy Bernoska, Tracy Noldin, Kim (Phil) Pall, Sherri (Dan) Djordievich; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kenny, and Jessica Bernoska, Rhyan and Jake Noldin, Samantha (Nick) Sheptac, Jennifer Flanders and Victoria Flanders, Alexzandra Dziubla, and Nathaniel Djordjevich; five great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Mary) Thyen.

Visitation for Joan will take place Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at BURNS (HOBART). www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on May 1, 2019
