Joan C. Yetsko

HOBART, IN - Joan C. Yetsko, age 86 of Hobart, passed away May 24, 2019 with her children by her side. She was a graduate of Emerson Hugh School, an account manager at Resources Trust Co, and a member of Evangelical Covenant Church in Portage. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Yetsko; brother, Merle J. Strasburg Jr.; sister, Onalee Reed. She is survived by her son, James E. (Pam Crook) Yetsko of Portage; daughter, Nancy (Ron) Dedert of Geneva; three grandchildren: Erin, Sean Dedert, and Kaitie Crook.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St, Hobart, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Purdue University Center for Cancer Research. www.burnsfuneral.com