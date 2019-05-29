Joan C. Yetsko (1932 - 2019)
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Joan C. Yetsko

HOBART, IN - Joan C. Yetsko, age 86 of Hobart, passed away May 24, 2019 with her children by her side. She was a graduate of Emerson Hugh School, an account manager at Resources Trust Co, and a member of Evangelical Covenant Church in Portage. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Yetsko; brother, Merle J. Strasburg Jr.; sister, Onalee Reed. She is survived by her son, James E. (Pam Crook) Yetsko of Portage; daughter, Nancy (Ron) Dedert of Geneva; three grandchildren: Erin, Sean Dedert, and Kaitie Crook.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St, Hobart, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Purdue University Center for Cancer Research. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on May 29, 2019
