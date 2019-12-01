Joan D. Manich (nee Goodlander)

HIGHLAND/SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joan D. Manich (nee Goodlander) 89 of Schererville, formerly of Highland, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She was the beloved wife of the late Steve W. Manich who passed away July 29, 2018; loving mother of Debbie (Mike) Law, Stephen (Pati) Manich, Sharon (Dave) Banas and Sandy Manich; cherished grandmother of Emily (Greg) Jumback, Grant (Shaina) Law, Blake (Sarah) Armstrong, Zachary Armstrong, Anna Cea, Alexander Manich and Melissa Miller; adoring great grandma of Sloane, Bronko, Danielle, Tess and Demi; dearest sister of Barbara (late Tony) Frye and the late Vera (late George) Mattox, Betty (late Earl) Burton, Robert (late Gaylin) Goodlander and Gerald (late Lucille) Goodlander; dear sister-in-law of Martin (late Helen) Manich, Rose (late Walter "Onnie") Manich and the late William (late Helen) Kovacich, Rudolph (late Marge) Kovacich and George Koverly proud aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Joan Manich was born on August 17, 1930 in Hammond, Indiana to John and Zoa (George) Goodlander and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1948 and had served on many of their reunion committees. Joan enjoyed playing bridge and loved fashion, always looking her best. A highlight was being named one of the "Ten Best Dressed" women of Lake County. Joan was very active and a longtime member of the Women's Guild of the St. Joseph Carmelite Home, East Chicago. She graciously supported her late husband Steve in his many years as Lake County Surveyor. Devoted to her family, Joan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of Joan's life will be announced at a future date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Joseph Carmelite Home, East Chicago, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.