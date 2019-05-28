Joan D. Will

DeMOTTE, IN - Joan D. Will, age 87 of DeMotte, and formerly of Portage passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Oak Grove Christian Village in DeMotte. She was born on July 11, 1931 in Gary, IN to the late Reynold and Dorothy Allen. She married the love of her life the late Earl Louis Will on August 19, 1950 at Garyton Covenant Church in Portage. She retired from Wilco Foods as a cashier and a kindergarten teacher and past member of the Garyton Covenant Church. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Joan is survived by her children; son, Jerry (Holly) Will; daughter, Cindy Graper; grandchildren, Traci Graper, Melissa (Robert) Faurot, Amanda Eenigenburg and Dustin Graper; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Keith (Marabel) Allen and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Will; her parents; and sister, Norma Lustgarten.

Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 50 Briar Hollow Ln., Suite 250 East Houston, TX 77027, Phone: 713-621-0006 Email: [email protected]

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Burial at McCool Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME OLSON CHAPEL,(219) 762-3013 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.