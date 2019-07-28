Joan Diane (Sanders) Smith (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Diane (Sanders) Smith.
Service Information
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-864-0170
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joan Diane Smith (nee Sanders)

HAMMOND, IN - Joan Diane Smith (nee Sanders), age 79, of Hammond, Indiana passed away July 22, 2019. She is survived by her children: Patty (Jeff) Larsen, Brian Smith, Julie Smith and son-in-law Richard Galka; grandchildren: Cindy, Cristina and Heather Galka; Neil Smith, AnnMarie (Dustin) Sparks, Sara (Kyle) Capouch, and Karen Larsen; six great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Monday, July 29, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, Indiana 46311 with a visitation from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and a service at 6:00 p.m. Interment private.

Joan retired from Thomas Dodge after many years of employment and enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with family.

For information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Times on July 28, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.