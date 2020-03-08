Joan Dillingham

VALPARAISO, IN - Joan Dillingham, 96 of Valparaiso, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born January 30, 1924 in Kouts to Nelson and Marie (Lauer) Metherd. Joan graduated from Kouts High School and briefly worked at McGill's, where she met her husband. She was a devoted member of Liberty Bible Church, where she taught Sunday school for over 20 years, and helped run the church kitchen. Joan loved taking trips to Minnesota to fish with her family, and gardening. She will be remembered as a sweet woman, who was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

On January 6, 1945 she married Allan Myron Dillingham, who preceded her in death in 1987. She is survived by their children: Barbara (James) Moore of Tucson, AZ, Dale (Cindy) Dillingham of Valparaiso, Darel Dillingham of Chesterton, Anita Bilen of Valparaiso, David Dillingham of LaPorte; grandchildren: Brian (Rachel) Morbroch, Katy (Brett) Niebel, Kathryn (Randy) Hamilton, Ryan Dillingham, Brittany Bilen, Ashley Bilen, and Zachary Bilen. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Jane and Minnie; and brothers: Joe and Lee.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, with additional visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Bible Church or Gideons International.