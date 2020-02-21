Joan (Joann) Garber

HOBART, IN - Joan (Joann) Garber, 91, of Hobart passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster. Joan was born July 8, 1928 to Leo Nicholas and Mary Viola (Ward) Lenburg at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN.

On May 12, 1956 she married Andrew C. Garber, in the Glen Park section of Gary, IN.

In 1946 Joan graduated from Lew Wallace High School. For 29 1/2 years she worked for First Federal Savings & Loan in Gary, as secretary to the president, before retiring.

In addition to her long years in the banking industry, Joan also helped operate the Garber Agency for forty-three years until 1999 and the Garber Store, both in Lake Station, IN.

Joan was an avid tennis player as well as a long time Hobart Brickie and Notre Dame sports fan. She was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary 454, and Tennis Lovers. She was also an American Savings & Loan Institute of Chicago graduate. Joan is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew, her brother, John, and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin with 9:30 a.m. prayers on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342 then proceeding to Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 3530 Illinois Street, Hobart, IN 46342 to celebrate Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Burial will follow in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers Joan's family requests that memorial gifts be given to the charity that the donor chooses.

