Joan Hansen
Joan Hansen

CLEVER, MO - Joan Hansen, age 90, of Clever, MO, departed this earth on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Joan is survived by her children: Sharon L. (Dan) Peterson, Robert G. (Cindy) Hansen and Dale L. (Pamela) Hansen; grandchildren: Robert, Carrol, Luke, Courtney, Ashley, Dale Jr., Russell, Kristine, Shawnna and Danielle; Tara (nee McBride); and 22 great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Russell G. Hansen; parents: Raymond and Marjorie McBride; brothers: Robert and John McBride; sister, Kathryn Muzio; and grandson, Michael.

Joan was a Bank Associate at Gainer Bank-Crown Point branch for 10 years. She enjoyed sewing, yahtzee and playing cards. Joan was a former member of the Presbyterian Church in Glen Park. Joan was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, cousin, neighbor and friend. She will be missed by all.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., IN 46410 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Anderson, officiating. Joan will make her final rest next to her husband, Russell, at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

Visit Joan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
