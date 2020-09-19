Joan Hardy (nee Manes)

KISSIMMEE, FL - Joan Hardy (nee Manes) age 77, late of Kissimmee FL, formerly of Chicago IL and Naples FL, passed away on September 7, 2020.

Devoted Daughter of the late Joseph and the late Josephine (Di Pietro) Manes.

Beloved Wife of James Hardy. Former Wife of Christ "Frank" Agelson. Loving Mother of Jo Marie Cook and Chris (Diane) Agelson. Cherished Grandmother of Ryan Cook, Angela Agelson (fiance of Alan Chase), Brandon Cook and Hallee Agelson. Dear Sister of Nancee (late Robert "Lalo") Pavich, the late Tony Manes and Patty (late Nick) Naumoff. Adored Aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Fond Niece of the late Alice and (late Roy) Spoonhour. Dearly Loved by Cousins: Giles (Ann), Lou (Georgene) and Denny (June) Spoonhour. Richly Blessed with so many dear friends.

Joanie's life revolved around her family. Her greatest joy was giving rather than receiving. Her grandchildren were her "Greatest Gifts" of all.

She took great pride being born and raised on the "East Side" and serving her community with her involvement in the Chamber of Commerce. Although we feel her life was too short, she lived a very fulfilling life.

When retired, the Sunshine State welcomed her with open arms. She traded in her snow shovel for a beach chair. She enjoyed pool time with her friends, traveling, visits to the casino, hosting parties and shopping, especially when she was buying gifts for others.

Heaven certainly gained an angel who will live in our hearts forever...