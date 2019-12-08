Joan Hinkel (nee Francuz)

HAMMOND, IN - Joan Hinkel (nee Francuz), age 101, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles G. Hinkel; brothers, Victor (late Helen) Francuz Casimir Francuz, and Sigmund (late Dorcie) Francusz;, and sister, Bernice (late Fredrick) Schwab. Joan is survived by several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Patrick and Wanda O'Hara.

Funeral services Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Joan was a lifelong Hammond resident.

She was a retired employee of Queen Anne Candy Company. Joan was a faithful member of St. Casimir Parish, and a member of the St. Casimir Seniors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Casimir Church would be appreciated.