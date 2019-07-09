(Katherine) Joan Holzmer (nee Sutherlin)

(Katherine) Joan Holzmer (nee Sutherlin), age 92, of Hobart, IN passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Crawfordsville, IN on July 29, 1926 to the late John and Lucile Sutherlin. Joan was an art teacher for the School City of Hobart for her entire career and belonged to several associations for teachers including, Hobart Teachers Association, Indiana State Teachers Assoc., National Education Assoc., Lake Co. Retired Teachers Assoc., Daughters of the American Revolution, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was very involved in the Hobart Food Pantry and St. Vincent DePaul Society. Joan was a longtime member of St. Bridget Catholic Church where she belonged to the St. Anne's Confraternity. Joan was well known in the community and loved by all, especially her devoted family.

Joan is survived by her four children; Sister Anita Holzmer (Ann), OSF of Fort Wayne; Mark (Christine) Holzmer of Idaho Falls, ID; Lucy (Steve) Blakey of Fort Wayne, IN; Maureen (James) Ross of Byron Center, MI; seven grandchildren: Matthew, Gregory, and Emily Holzmer, Katie and Lauren Blakey, Michael and Claire Ross; three great-grandchildren: Michael, Nicholas and Paige Holzmer. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 66 years, Nic Holzmer; grandson, Luke Holzmer; and cousin, Wilma Sutherlin Hadley. Memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the Hobart Food Pantry.

Visitation is Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. Wake Service and a 7:30 p.m. Rosary at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. There will be additional visitation prior to the Funeral Service at REES FUNERAL HOME from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. and then proceeding to St. Bridget Church at the corner of Front and Center Streets for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Benjamin Ross officiating, Fr. Dominic Bertino concelebrant and homilist. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences.