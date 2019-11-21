Joan K. Minninger

DeMOTTE, IN - Joan K. Minninger, 76, passed away November 17, 2019, with her family at her side. Formerly of Griffith, she was the daughter of Arthur E. and Alice Herbst Minninger. Her parents and brother James A. Minninger preceded her in death.

Joan is survived by sisters Judith Reitz and Nancy Fryer; and brothers Arthur E. (Virginia) Minninger and William J. (Carol) Minninger. She was the beloved aunt of 19 nieces and nephews, 36 great nieces and nephews and 18 great-greats.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Great Oaks After Four Club, 13109 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake, IN. Visitation will follow until 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.