Joan Kroft (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Kroft.
Service Information
Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel
318 E. Pearl St.
Medaryville, IN
47957
(219)-843-4672
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Medaryville, IN
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Medaryville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joan Kroft

MEDARYVILLE, IN - Joan Kroft, 84, of Medaryville died Saturday in Winamac. Born June 21, 1935 in Crown Point she was a 1953 graduate of Boone Grove HS. Survivors include her three daughters: Karen (Ben, Jr.) Smolek of San Pierre, Janis Potter of Sapulpa, OK and Marcia (Greg) Schoeneck of Valparaiso; six grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; and two Great Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Sarah Douglas Ellis and her husband, Ray H. Kroft.

Services 2:00 PM EST Wednesday at St. John's United Church of Christ in Medaryville with Visitation there from 12 Noon-2:00 PM EST. Burial at St. John's Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ.

Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN.
Published in The Times on Dec. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.