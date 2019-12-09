Joan Kroft

MEDARYVILLE, IN - Joan Kroft, 84, of Medaryville died Saturday in Winamac. Born June 21, 1935 in Crown Point she was a 1953 graduate of Boone Grove HS. Survivors include her three daughters: Karen (Ben, Jr.) Smolek of San Pierre, Janis Potter of Sapulpa, OK and Marcia (Greg) Schoeneck of Valparaiso; six grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; and two Great Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Sarah Douglas Ellis and her husband, Ray H. Kroft.

Services 2:00 PM EST Wednesday at St. John's United Church of Christ in Medaryville with Visitation there from 12 Noon-2:00 PM EST. Burial at St. John's Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ.

Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN.