Joan Kujawa (nee Lukacek)

EAST SIDE - Joan Kujawa (nee Lukacek), age 78, late of the East Side, passed away July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas Kujawa. Loving mother to Michael (Meredith) Kujawa, Debbie Plemons, and Robert (Mary) Kujawa. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Logan, Kieran, and Mason. Dearest sister of Richard (Norma) Lukacek, late Michael (Carole) Lukacek, and the late James (AnnMarie) Lukacek. Dearest sister in law of Gayle (Jerry) Kuntz and the late Fred (late Monica) Kujawa. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special cousin of Anita Sejna. Lifelong best friend of Joyce Justak.

Joan Kujawa was born on January 4, 1941 in Hammond, IN to Michael and Susie Lukacek and has been a resident of Chicago, IL for over 50 years. She has been married to the love of her life, Thomas Kujawa for 54 years. Joan was a longtime secretary at the Vrdolyak Law Group. She was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and a dedicated and active parishioner of the Church of Annunciata. Devoted to her family, Joan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.