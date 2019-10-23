Joan Kurzydym (nee Worosz)

HAMMOND, IN - Joan Kurzydym (nee Worosz), 92, of Hammond, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 with her family by her side. Joan is survived by daughters: Kathleen (Joseph) Joyce of Hammond, Barbara (late George) Gonzales of The Woodlands, TX, Patricia (James) Martinez of Hammond, and Cindy (Rich) Stahura of Hammond; daughter-in-law Nanette (late Joseph) Kurzydym of Naperville, IL; grandchildren: Michael, Steven, Thomas, and John Kurzydym, Adam (Susan) Gonzales, Rachel (John) Breen, and Elizabeth (Brett) Gonzales-Monroe; James and Megan Martinez; Alexandra, Madison, and Taylor Stahura; great-grandchildren Lucy and Addison Breen and George Monroe. Also surviving Joan are sisters: Theresa (late Edward) Michna of Hammond, MaryAnn (Don) Janus of Schererville, and Rita (Don) Stopper of Schererville; She was preceded in death by parents: Joseph and Mary (Niemiec) Worosz and son, Joseph Kurzydym.

Joan and Eugene had a beautiful marriage and friendship, lasting 63 years. Together they traveled the world, attended polka dances through the United Polka Association, ran Griffith True Value Hardware store and most importantly to them, raised their five children. Joan was an active member of St. John Bosco Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society and the Polish Women's Alliance.

Visitation will be held at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Fr. Stanley Dominik will hold Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. John Bosco Parish, 7111 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Joan will lie in state at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service and burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ray Graham Association for People with Disabilities: 901 Warrenville Rd #500 Lisle, IL 60532. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com