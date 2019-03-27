Joan L. Eyrich (nee Sloan)

WINFIELD, IN - Joan L. Eyrich (nee Sloan), age 84, of Winfield, formerly of Merrillville and current resident at Symphony of Chesterton passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Joan is survived by her daughters: Lora Eyrich, Sarah (Mark) Simmons, and Karen (Don) Finley; grandsons: Andrew Finley, Aaron Finley, and Benjamin Ortiz; several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded death by her husband, Carl Eyrich; parents: Kenneth and Lora Sloan; sister, Mary Evelyn Manion; and brother, and Robert James Sloan. Joan was a member of NALC Auxiliary Branch 1326 and Kappa Sigma Tau. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, reading novels of all types, playing the organ, going to the casino, and playing Pinochle and Bunco with family and friends.

Joan was an excellent seamstress and cook, with her specialties being beef and noodles and ham and scalloped potatoes. She loved holidays and making beautiful decorations; but her greatest love was her grandsons.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

To view directions and sign Joan's online guestbook