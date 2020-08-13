1/
Joan "Jean" (Szura) Lebioda
Joan "Jean" Lebioda (nee Szura)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Joan "Jean" Lebioda (nee Szura), age 92, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

She is survived by three daughters: Gloria (Don) Smith, Darlene Bowers, and Tammy (Jim) Kamradt; two sons: Randy Lebioda, and Jeffrey Lebioda; seven grandchildren: Holly (Pete) Paplomatas, Abigail Lebioda, Christopher (Kathleen) Van Norman, Joseph Scuderi, James Bowers, Ethan Lebioda, and Josh Lebioda; four great-grandsons: Nolan and Collin Mauer, and Lucas and Kegan Van Norman; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, William Lebioda; daughter, Shirley Ann Nagl and her furry companion, "Beanie."

Funeral services, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Oakland Memory Lanes, Dolton, IL. Visitation on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT BOTH THE FUNERAL HOME AND IN ST. CASIMIR CHURCH.

Joan was a longtime Calumet City resident. She was a former employee of Queen Anne Candy, Club 505 in Hegewisch, IL and Dairy Queen in Calumet City, IL. Jean loved gardening, the Cubs and the Bulls, and being outdoors. "Gramma", as Joan was also known, was a big part of the Freddy's Steakhouse family, who loved her very much. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Published in The Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
Funeral services provided by
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
