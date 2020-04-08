Joan Lee Zyzanski (nee Jakubowicz)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joan Lee Zyzanski (nee Jakubowicz), age 66, of East Chicago, passed away on April 3, 2020 after her long and courageous battle with cancer. Joan graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1972; received her bachelor's degree from Calumet College of St. Joseph; and her master's degree from Indiana University. She was also a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in East Chicago. Joan was most commonly known as "Mrs. Z" by the students that she taught in East Chicago during her 38-year long career. She had a caring nature and a strong will. She was the rock for her family and kept them all together.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Julia Jakubowicz; and her oldest son Eric William Zyzanski. She is survived by her loving sons Jared (Shawnte Boyd) Zyzanski; and Randal Zyzanski; sisters: Claudia (Gerald) White; Kathleen Jakubowicz; and Dora (Ronald) Kovach; brother: Joseph (Doreen) Jakubowicz; Niece and Goddaughter Christie White who was the daughter she never had; nieces and nephews: Patrick White; Mary, Ronald and Andrea Kovach; and Julieann Jakubowicz; Special "sister" Elba Rivas who was a longtime friend and teacher's aide; numerous cousins and a community of friends, co-workers and well-wishers. Her most prized title on this earth was "Grannie" by her grandchildren Eric Anthony Zyzanski, Jared Joseph Zyzanski, Azalea Jenneve Zyzanski, Cataleya Marie Zyzanski, Aaron Alex Zyzanski, and Bjorn Eric Zyzanski.

The family would like to thank all friends, extended family members, Harbor Light Hospice, and well-wishers for their kind support.

At her request, Joan was cremated by the Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral home in Gary, IN. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to offset the funeral cost to the family would be appreciated.