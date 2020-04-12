Joan M. (Fritsche) Kenevan

CROWN POINT, IN - Joan M. (Fritsche) Kenevan of Crown Point, IN passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born January 8, 1957 to Leo and Anne (McCann) Fritsche. She married Joseph Kenevan on October 22, 1988 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2018.

Joan graduated from Gillespie High School in Gillespie, IL and received her Bachelor Degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. She worked for a law firm in Springfield, IL and in sales at Neiman Marcus in Chicago, IL; but her most memorable position was as a Legislative Assistant for Senator Dawn Clark Netsch whom she deeply admired. Joan was devoted to Saint Therese of Lisieux (The Little Flower), and so enjoyed the spirited gardening and Mary's garden that she was in charge of when Father Murphy was at Holy Spirit Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds when she was able, going to the movies, attending the symphony, reading, watching PBS, and discussing politics with old friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother-in-law: Donna and William Dawson and Sherry Koupa; and a brother, John Fritsche. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law: Suzanne and David Pals of Florida; sister-in-law, Carole Fritsche of Edwardsville, IL; nieces; nephews; and her wonderful village of friends.

Special thanks to the VNA Hospice caregivers for taking such good care of Joan during the past few months.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, in Crown Point, IN. Due to COVID-19, a memorial mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at a later date.

