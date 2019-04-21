Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie (Grunewald) Thomas.

Joan Marie (Grunewald) Thomas

MUNSTER, IN - Joan Marie (Grunewald) Thomas, age 57, of Munster, Hammond, and Cedar Lake, IN passed away peacefully at home on April 16th after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Joan was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and caretaker; she is survived by Don Thomas, husband of 38 years and three loving children: Chris (Annie) Thomas of South Bend, IN, Dave (Cassie) Thomas-Durava of Tujunga, CA, and Susan (Jason) Jernberg of Griffith, IN, her 10 grandchildren that she cherished, her mother, Anne Grunewald, father, James Grunewald Sr., four brothers, many beloved nieces, nephews and great friends.

Visitation is 9:00a.m. on Friday, April 26th at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN, services to follow at 10:00a.m. A celebration of her life will be at Catch 22 in Merrillville, IN at 6:00p.m. the same evening to share memories and munchies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory at any Centier Bank or on her GoFundMe page.