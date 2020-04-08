Joan P. Augustyn (nee Murray)

GREENTOWN, IN - Joan P. Augustyn (nee Murray), age 89, of Greentown, IN, formerly of Valparaiso, IN and Chicago, IL, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Joan was born on January 3, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late James P. Murray and Martha Murray. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School (Chicago) in 1948. She married Stanley F. Augustyn on April 21, 1956.

Joan is survived by her sons: James M. (Ruthann) Augustyn and Michael T. (Dr. Dawn Sabau) Augustyn; grandchildren: Philip Augustyn, Holly (Brandon) Barker and Adam Cheeseman; sister, Jean Krajci; niece Jeretta Mulkey; nephews John (Dawn) Krajci and Timothy Krajci; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley F. Augustyn; brothers: James Murray and John Murray.

Joan was a former member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Valparaiso and St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. She was an avid reader and loved crafting and crocheting. Joan also loved to cook and collected a large assortment of her favorite recipes over the years. She was a member of TOPS Club in Lansing, IL for many years.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, private services with immediate family only will be handled by GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Joan will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

During this difficult time of private services due to Covid-19, you may show your support by participating in the "Hugs from Home" program where your message of love and support will be attached to a balloon and placed in the chapel for the family. To leave a "Hug from Home" go to: www.geisenfuneralhome.com/hugs-from-home/.

