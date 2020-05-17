Joan (Hart) Stasick
1938 - 2020
Joan Stasick CROWN POINT, IN - Mrs. Joan Stasick (nee Hart) of Crown Point, in (formerly of Munster) passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 81 from COVID-19. She was born to her parents Georgia and Louis Hart of McDougal Arkansas on June 13, 1938. She lived a long and full life with her husband Dr Murray Stasick who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Riordan, son in law John Riordan, step daughter Roxy Reynolds. She is also survived by her "brother" John Bradshaw, grandchildren Justin Riordan (Kristyn), Shaun Riordan, two great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, (Opal and Dolly) and a brother Don. Due to these uncertain times there will be no services. www.fagenmiller.com

Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
