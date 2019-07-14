Joane "Tootsie" (Robertson) Sowula

Service Information
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN
46324
(219)-931-5762
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
View Map
Obituary
Joane "Tootsie" Sowula (nee Robertson)

HAMMOND, IN - Joane "Tootsie" Sowula (nee Robertson) age 82, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Tootsie is survived by her loving son, Robert Matter; sister, Elaine (late Delmer) Chenore; and nieces and nephews, Royce Chenore, Diana Roskowski, Denise Super and Rene Chenore. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Sowula; sister, Alverta "Bootie" Barber; and niece, Cynthia Barber.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 - 3:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave Hammond, IN 46324. Fr. Richard Orlinski will officiate a service celebrating Tootsie's Life at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on July 14, 2019
