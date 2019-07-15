Joann Baltrus (nee Saberniak)

LANSING, IL - Joann Baltrus (nee Saberniak) age 81, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Joann was born September 9, 1937 in Hammond, Indiana to Florian and Agnes (Peters) Saberniak. Joann is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard A. Baltrus; children: Kevin (Lynne) Baltrus, Flora (John) Reichanadter, Peter (fiancee, Polly Bilski) Baltrus, Sarah (Patrick) O'Brien; seven grandchildren: Zachary, Maxwell and Devin Baltrus; Elizabeth and Mark Reichanadter; Nicholas (Meghan) Baltrus; and Liam O'Brien; sister, Marilyn (David) Zendzian; brother, Kenneth (Donna) Saberniak; as well as many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Joann was preceded in death by her parents, brother Raymond Peters, and step-father William Hennebohle.

Visitation for Joann will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at Schroeder Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road in Lansing, Illinois. Funeral services for Joann will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, beginning with 9:30 AM closing prayers at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Joann will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois.

Joann graduated from Hammond Tech High School. Following high school, she worked at Brooks House and later at IBM both in Hammond, Indiana prior to beginning a. family. Later in life, Joann was a teacher's assistant at Ready Elementary School in Griffith, Indiana. She was active in Girl Scouts of the USA, National Catholic Foresters, Knights of Columbus as a Columbian Lady, St. Ann's (Lansing, Illinois) Eucharistic Ministry, and volunteered in many capacities throughout her life.

"If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." – Spoken by Winnie the Pooh in A.A. Milne's book Winnie The Pooh

