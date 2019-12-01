JoAnn Bond

VALPARAISO, IN - JoAnn Bond, 88, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born November 10, 1931 in Valparaiso to Charles and Velma Thune. On June 13, 1952, JoAnn married Richard A. "Dick" Bond who preceded her in death in 2000. She was retired from the Porter County Public Library System. JoAnn was a member of First Christian Church D.O.C., the Friends of the Library, and Valparaiso Christian Women's Club.

She is survived by their two sons: Richard L. (Nancy) Bond of Valparaiso and Daniel E. (Susie) Bond of Indianapolis, grandchildren: Mark and Mary Bond, Amanda Thompson and Caitlin Johnson-Malone. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Thune and sister, Maxine Mounce.

A visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon, Rev. David Kovalow-St. John officiating with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church.