JoAnn (Adams) Cortelyou (nee Lindsey)

CROWN POINT, IN - JoAnn Cortelyou age 77 of Griffith, IN, Lexington, TN, and St. Louis, MO went to be with The Lord on May 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

JoAnn is survived be her loving husband, Garrie Cortelyou; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Linda Adams; brother, Carl (Charlene) Lindsey; sister, Betty (Walter) Roberts; granddaughters, Allison (Brad) Lopez and Amy (Jordan) Hallow; great grandsons, Braydon and Landyn Lopez and many nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Minnie Lindsey; husband, Lyndel Adams; daughter, Michelle Adams; sister, Donna Eck and brother, Greg Lindsey. JoAnn was born in Corinth, MS and then moved to Northwest, IN where she graduated from Hobart High School in 1959. She married and raised two children while working at U.S. Steel in accounting and met her lifelong friends, Louie and Lupe Dela Vega and their family who she remained friends with.

JoAnn and her husband Lyndel started their own business – L & M Trucking. JoAnn continued to run the business after Lyndel's death in 1985, until 1991. JoAnn then moved to Lexington, TN to be close to her daughter Michelle who had been dealing with many medical issues where she met two more life long friends Jerry and Judy Bingham. In 2005 JoAnn met a great man Garrie Cortelyou who married her in 2006. After living in Missouri for a while they moved to Crown Point, IN to be closer to family, especially her two beautiful great grandsons Braydon and Landyn Lopez.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM with a service at 6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN with Pastor David Hamstra officiating.