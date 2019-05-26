JoAnn I. Carlson

VALPARAISO, IN - JoAnn I. Carlson of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, May, 21, 2019.

She is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Sander) Gjuraj, Dawn (Kevin) Powers, Diana (Mike) McCord. JoAnn had one son, Hank (Debbie) Wilfong. She was preceded in death by daughter, Cynthia Ann, and husbands, Henry "Pete" Wilfong and James Carlson. JoAnn celebrated 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who lived for her family. She will be truly missed.

Family graveside service will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schereville. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com