JoAnn I. Stott (nee Reschke)

CROWN POINT, IN - JoAnn I. Stott (nee Reschke), age 79 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Survived by husband of 60 years, William O. Stott; daughters: Tammy (Richard) Frost, Nancy (Harry) Wilson; three grandsons: Brett and Kyle Wilson; Samuel Frost; brother, John (Ina Gay) Reschke; great-grandchildren: Hayley, Colton, Quinn, and Christian Wilson. Preceded in death by grandson, William "Billy" Frost.

JoAnn had been a member of Tri Kappa, Ladies Oriental Shrine, Daughters of the Nile, and the Wednesday morning breakfast club.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. At rest Maplewood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Shine On University Day Service (Tammy's School) or .

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.