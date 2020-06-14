Joann (Schaible) Lazorik
Joann Lazorik (nee Schaible)

NAPLES, FL - Joann Lazorik (nee Schaible), age 78, of Naples, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Joann is survived by her husband, Joseph D. Lazorik; children: John Lazorik and Lisa Ann Lazorik Hines; grandchildren: Matthew Yankauskas, Chase Hines, Addison Hines, and Jonathon, AJ and Brody Lazorik.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Annabelle Schaible; and sister: Susan Weglarz. She was also preceded in death by her great-great-great-grandfather: Solon Robinson, founder of Crown Point, Indiana and grandfather: Ernst L. Schaible, mayor for Gary, Indiana (1939 – 1944).

Joann worked at Montgomery Wards, Gage Jewelry in Anchorage, Alaska, K-Mart in Merrillville and Hallmark. She was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Hebron and St. Elizabeth Seton in Naples, FL.

A Memorial Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church, with inurnment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.

Visit Joann's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-996-2821.




Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN 46341
(219) 996-2821
