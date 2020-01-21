Joanne Agnes Brooke Van Dyke

GRIFFITH, IN - Joanne Agnes Brooke Van Dyke was reunited with God on January 18, 2020. Joanne's fondest memories of growing up in Munster's Independence Park as a WWII child provided many stories and a look back at how everyone was your parent, good or bad, and news traveled fast-so be your best or else!

She married young after meeting her love, Chicago raised Ron, while roller skating in Lansing to the best organ music.

She was a hunter's and golf widow for years, busying herself with homemaking and daughter raising. Paid work included a start with her aunt at a family furniture store, having loads of fun and building muscle at Munster High School Cafeteria, and eventually working and retiring from Labor and Delivery at Community Hospital.

After moving to Griffith in 1966, girl's softball was in Jo's heart and brought best friends and hours at the fields. The Griffith neighborhood was new and filled with young families, parties, guitar playing, and dancing with Ron whenever and wherever music reached their ears. Lifelong friendships sustained her.

She and Ron's best and fondest memories were of camping trips, either with the kids, alone romantically, or with best friends and hours of campfire chats. A 13 week vacation throughout the NW United States and Canada was the highlight of their lives, making memories and providing conversations to last throughout their lives.

Surrounded only by women, Ron's Van Dyke name has left with Joanne, but her Lithuanian heritage remains strong. Preceded in death by husband Ronald Van Dyke in 2010. She is also survived by three daughters, Laureen (Bob) Goddard, Claudia (Tim) Tharp, and Amy (Ty) Bradford, grandchildren Paul Goddard, Adam and Skyler Bradford, and many great-grandchildren.

Private family services are to be held.

